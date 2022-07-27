How Do No Fault and Uncontested Divorces Differ in Texas?

Spouses seeking a divorce in Texas can file in multiple ways.

Naturally, a contested divorce where spouses hire divorce law firms to help them resolve disagreements and serious problems between the spouses can be difficult.

An easier route is filing uncontested or no fault divorces when spouses agree to work together on the resolution.

Though many people may think they are the same thing, no fault and uncontested are slightly different.

No-Fault Divorce Parameters

In either case, no fault divorce lawyers require only that spouses be willing to work together with them to come up with an uncontested resolution that can be presented to the family court for divorce approval.

Doing so begins with understanding what no fault and uncontested divorces are and how they differ.

No fault divorces are those in which a couple who wishes to no longer be married can file their papers under the grounds of insupportability and have the divorce granted.

Neither spouse must admit to any wrongdoing and no party is at blame for the situation.

They can work with divorce law firms to come up with a divorce agreement that works for them and involves the amicable dividing of marital assets, resolve other pertinent issues, then present their agreement to the courts for approval.

Uncontested Divorce Parameters

Uncontested divorces are slightly different than no fault divorces in that there may be grounds for divorce presented, but again, the couple and their no fault divorce lawyers agree to work together on a viable agreement to present to the family court.

A spouse can file with grounds in an uncontested divorce.

As long as the other spouse agrees with those grounds and agrees not to contest them or the divorce itself, divorce law firms can help these clients get through their uncontested Texas divorce as painlessly as possible.

No-Fault and Uncontested Divorces Are Somewhat Different

Where the confusion tends to arise is that while all no fault divorces are uncontested divorces, not every uncontested divorce is a no fault divorce.

Still in the grand scheme of things, both no contest and uncontested divorces are preferable and much easier to work through than contested divorces.

An experienced no fault divorce lawyer can help couples through their divorce, even if there are grounds, to find the most favorable solution when there is agreement as to why the divorce is happening and how to separate the relationship and property.

Seek an Experienced Divorce Lawyer for Help

For Texas residents seeking an uncontested divorce even under certain grounds, divorce lawyers experienced with uncontested and no fault divorces can help.

Reach out to a reputable divorce law firm today.